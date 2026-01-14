Skip to Content
Animals

Sticky Crisis: Record Number of Local Animals Injured by Glue Traps

SBWCN
By
Published 11:39 am


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Local wildlife are facing an unexpected threat: glue traps.

So far this year, rescuers have treated 35 animals — including birds, bats, and lizards — caught in these sticky devices.

Since 2019, 142 animals have needed care after getting trapped.

Experts are urging safer, more humane alternatives to protect unintended victims.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

