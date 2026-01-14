Sticky Crisis: Record Number of Local Animals Injured by Glue Traps



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Local wildlife are facing an unexpected threat: glue traps.

So far this year, rescuers have treated 35 animals — including birds, bats, and lizards — caught in these sticky devices.

Since 2019, 142 animals have needed care after getting trapped.

Experts are urging safer, more humane alternatives to protect unintended victims.

