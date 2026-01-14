Snow Leopard Layan Becomes Kid Favorite at Santa Barbara Zoo
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Layan, a 9-year-old snow leopard at the Santa Barbara Zoo, is quickly winning over young visitors.
He arrived from the Idaho Falls Zoo as part of a conservation breeding program.
Layan replaces the zoo’s late snow leopard, Kisa, giving families a rare chance to see this vulnerable species up close.
The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.