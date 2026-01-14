Skip to Content
Animals

Snow Leopard Layan Becomes Kid Favorite at Santa Barbara Zoo

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Published 11:37 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Layan, a 9-year-old snow leopard at the Santa Barbara Zoo, is quickly winning over young visitors.

He arrived from the Idaho Falls Zoo as part of a conservation breeding program.

Layan replaces the zoo’s late snow leopard, Kisa, giving families a rare chance to see this vulnerable species up close.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Animals

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.