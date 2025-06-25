Santa Barbara CHP Officers Help Round Up 300 Fluffy Escapees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Holy Sheep!

Yesterday morning, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers wrangled over 300 sheep that broke loose from their pen and decided to take a trip down Mountain Drive in Santa Barbara.

The fluffy wanderers caused an unique traffic jam, likely just on the hunt for some grass to munch on.

CHP detailed in a playful post how officers were able to help the owner get the sheep back home, and luckily, "everyone is baaahck to their normal routine."

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

