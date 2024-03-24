Spring Fling Palooza brings adoptable pets and people together

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Four-legged friends filled State Street for a Spring Fling Dog Palooza.

The outdoor dog adoption event encouraged people to get to know puppies and older dogs in need of homes.

Some adoptions took place.

Organizations taking part included Cold Noses Warm Hearts, La Woof Rescue, Aussie Rescue Networking Group, C.A.R.E.4 Paws.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is also looking for foster families while pets wait for adoption.

For more information visit https://www.k9krma@gmail.com