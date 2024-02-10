Smooch a Pooch for Valentine’s Day leads to adoptions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-Smooch a Pooch for Valentine's Day allowed people to find true love among adoptable dogs from local rescues.

People interested in adopting dogs filled the promenade on State Street in Santa Barbara.

A number of groups brought dogs ready for adoption.

Some came from Riverside.

For some two and four-legged friends it seemed like love at first sight.

"All they want to do is love you they will get you out exercising, they will snuggle on cold nights with you way better than a boyfriend or girlfriend," dog wrangler Tiffany Story.

Animal Activist Lee Heller said now it is easier to take a look at the dogs in needs of homes.

"There is also a new foster dog Facebook page called adoptable foster dogs Santa Barbara county for people looking for dogs to adopt that are in foster homes and not in shelters," said Heller.

Heller called Santa Barbara City Councilman Mike Jordon a dog whisperer.

He has adopted five dogs over the years and said he usually has dog hair on his clothing.

"It is a great event as you can see behind me with half a dozen dogs rescue people about 40 dogs and 100 people. It shows there are plenty of humans for dogs," said Jordan.

Some people started the adoption process on the spot.

Smooch a pooch for valentines day participants included Aussie Networking Group, Cold Noses Warm Hearts, Kennels 2 Counches, Le Woof Rescue, and Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

C.A.R.E4Paws also had an information and education table.

For more information email k9krma@gmail.com

For a look at some of the dogs up for adoption visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555859123597