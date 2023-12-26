Animal Services offers tips to keep canine respiratory illness at bay

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara Animal Services has not seen an uptick or increase in illness among its shelter dogs , but workers are aware that is has been spreading nationwide,

They are cleaning extensively and advising pet owners to do the same while staying vigilant.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar said it is also important to make sure your pet vaccines are current.

"If there are any signs of illness nasal discharge, goopy eyes, coughing, please keep your pet at home, don't take them out into public, don't go to pet stores or to the dog park and just seek advice from your veterinarian," said Aguilar.

Thanks to the health of their dogs, the Santa Barbara location has had at least 10 adoptions over the holidays, so far.

But they have 39 more dogs of all sizes ready to be adopted.

They just heard about the shelter in Pennsylvania that, for the first time ever, had all of its dogs and cats adopted by Christmas.

Nicole Roebuck hopes to help. She brought her daughter to see a dog.

Robuck said they plan to come back tomorrow to find the best fit for their family.

The Melton family known for fostering dogs is doing its part ,too.

Brooke Melton's son Zeyah even has an Instagram called Zeyah_fosters_dogs that is gaining followers.

When Zeyah and his sister Reyna fell in love with a foster named Toby their mom pranked them by saying it was adopted on Christmas Day, only to say minutes later that Toby was now part of their family.

For a link to dogs up for adoption visit https://countyofsb.org/415animal/Animal-Services

