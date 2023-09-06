Showcase your pups with the Woods Humane Society Pets of the Year Calendar Contest

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Woods Humane Society announces its first annual Pets of the Year Calendar Contest.

Between September 1-30, Humane invites the community to share their pet's photos and stories with the world for a chance to be featured in the 2024 calendar.

The registration fee to participate in Woods Humane Society’s Pets of the Year Contest is $25. Each $1 Donation equals 1 vote.

Rules

Rules for the contest as listed on the Woods Humane Society website include:

Photos must be high-resolution in order to be printed in the calendar. If a submitted photo wins the contest but does not meet print calendar requirements, a new color portrait will be taken by Woods Humane Society. The photograph will become a month spread in the 2025 calendar and the next runner-up will be selected for the 2024 calendar. To check your photo size, go to https://www.pictorem.com/checkprintsize.html Under check your image size & quality, click select file Select your photo Once your file has uploaded, scroll down to the Print Size Recommendations. Look for the ppi associated with your photo when printed to at least 12” x 12” in size. A ppi of 250 or more means your photo is print quality for the calendar. Be sure to upload this print quality photo in the "Story" section of your fundraising page!

All story submissions (written narratives about your pet) should be 200 words or less. Stories become the property of Woods Humane Society and may be edited.

Photos must be in color and feature a dog or a cat (or multiple dogs or multiple cats). Entries must not contain multiple types of animals as there will be five top winners in the dog or cat category.

Your pet does not have to be adopted from Woods Humane Society to be eligible to enter the contest.

One registration per photo. You may register more than one photo, but you must register them separately.

Photos must not include people or other types of animals beside dogs or cats.

Photos should be raw and unedited. Photos with heavy filters, watermarks or other alterations will not be eligible for the print calendar. Clear, well-lit, horizontal photos will look the best in the print calendar. Read more tips for a good photo.

Any photos deemed offensive, indecent or obscene will be removed from the contest.

All photo entries must be submitted by midnight PDT Sep 30, 2023.

All photos submitted become the property of Woods Humane Society and may be cropped or edited.

Prizes

As listed on the contest prizes section of the website:

Grand prize The pet with the most votes will receive 2 tickets to our Tails Gala 2024, a featured spread in the 2024 calendar, a gift basket at Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival, 4 printed calendars, and will be a featured pet of the month in 2024 on our social media, email newsletter and website.

Calendar contest winners The 5 highest-voted pets in each of the dog and cat categories will receive a featured spread in the 2024 calendar, 4 printed calendars, and will be a featured pet of the month in 2024 on our social media, email newsletter and website.

Woods Staff Winner The highest-voted Woods staff entry will receive a featured spread in the 2024 calendar, 4 calendars, and will be a featured pet of the month in 2024 on our social media, email newsletter and website.

Wildcard Winner One wildcard winner will be chosen by our judges and revealed at Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on October 28 at Woods SLO. This winner will receive a featured spread in the 2024 calendar, 4 calendars, and will be a featured pet of the month in 2024 on our social media, email newsletter and website.

Runners-up Registered participants who receive 500 or more votes will receive four copies of the print calendar.

Registered participant prizes All registrants will receive a printed calendar, available for pick up at Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on October 28, 2023 at Woods SLO, or at either Woods location in November and December 2023.



Winning pets will have their own featured month. The calendar and winners will be announced on October 28 at the Woods Humane Society Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival.

The event is sponsored by PetMed Urgent Care.

To register, vote, or donate, visit the contest page on the Woods Humane Society website.