Santa Barbara Kennel Club hosts show at Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Earl Warren Showgrounds went to the dogs over the weekend.

Back-to-back shows brought hundreds of dogs and breeders to Santa Barbara.

Dog lovers said it was nice to see the turnout.

Olivia Vaccaro said she has been coming to the show since she was a little girl.

She said the judges look for angles, shapes, head position and more.

Vendors sold supplies for the experienced show dogs and the beginners.

Anita O'berg served as Chief Ring Steward.

She said, "It is all a process of elimination, once you lose, you are out and you're done. Come back next year."

O'berg said the Best in Show went to a Standard Schnauzer from Washington State.

She said Reserve Best went to an Afghan Hound.

Dog lovers can follow the SBKC on social media.