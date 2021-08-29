Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Kennel Club welcomes four-legged competitors

Dog shows no longer on pause

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Kennel clubs and their shows are returning after a long pause.

Dogs, handlers, breeders and fans enjoyed the Santa Barbara Kennel Club Show at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

The Simi Valley Kennel Club hosted the show on Thursday and Friday, making it a four-day weekend for many.

The prestigious event included a National Owner Handler competition, the Foreign Bred competition, the Bullyganza and a Sighthound Spectacular.

Dog lovers said they are happy to see dog shows making a comeback after many pandemic postponements.

For more information visit sbkcdogs.org.

