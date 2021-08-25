Give to Pets Thrift Store opens in Santa Barbara

Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some pet lovers brought their own four-legged friends to the grand opening of the Give 2 Pets Thrift Store.

The Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and the Give 2 Pets Foundation hosted the ribbon cutting celebration.

The new thrift shop is located at 31 Parker Way.

Give 2 Pets is a nonprofit that helps place animals in foster and forever homes.

It's been especially helpful to people during the pandemic.

For more information visit www.give2pets.org and www.gsbhcc.com