Chocolate lab puppy helps with wedding proposal
MARYSVILLE, Ohio
A proposal a couple of weeks before Valentine's Day included chocolate,
but it wasn't a box of chocolate, it was a chocolate Labrador Retriever.
Zachary Clark of Marysville, Ohio attached a heart-shaped tag to a puppy's collar that had Will you marry my daddy? engraved on it.
As it started to snow, he surprised his girlfriend Autumn Henault with the chocolate lab puppy and a proposal.
When she hugged the puppy for the first time and noticed the message linked to dog's collar Clark got down on one knee with a diamond ring in hand.
She said yes to the new puppy and the proposal.
The puppy also helped delivered pink and white balloons and a bouquet of flowers.
They named the puppy Sophie.
Comments