Chocolate lab puppy helps with wedding proposal

A proposal a couple of weeks before Valentine's Day included chocolate,

but it wasn't a box of chocolate, it was a chocolate Labrador Retriever.

Zachary Clark of Marysville, Ohio attached a heart-shaped tag to a puppy's collar that had Will you marry my daddy? engraved on it.

As it started to snow, he surprised his girlfriend Autumn Henault with the chocolate lab puppy and a proposal.

When she hugged the puppy for the first time and noticed the message linked to dog's collar Clark got down on one knee with a diamond ring in hand.

She said yes to the new puppy and the proposal.

The puppy also helped delivered pink and white balloons and a bouquet of flowers.

They named the puppy Sophie.