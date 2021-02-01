Skip to Content
Animals
today at 12:11 am
Chocolate lab puppy helps with wedding proposal

Zachary Clark proposes to Autumn Henault
Chocolate Labrador Retriever
Dog collar and wedding ring
MARYSVILLE, Ohio

A proposal a couple of weeks before Valentine's Day included chocolate,
but it wasn't a box of chocolate, it was a chocolate Labrador Retriever.

Zachary Clark of Marysville, Ohio attached a heart-shaped tag to a puppy's collar that had Will you marry my daddy? engraved on it.

As it started to snow, he surprised his girlfriend Autumn Henault with the chocolate lab puppy and a proposal.

When she hugged the puppy for the first time and noticed the message linked to dog's collar Clark got down on one knee with a diamond ring in hand.

She said yes to the new puppy and the proposal.

The puppy also helped delivered pink and white balloons and a bouquet of flowers.

They named the puppy Sophie.

