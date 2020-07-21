Santa Barbara County Animal Services seeing increase in kittens being left in dumpsters

Animals

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Animal Services has seen an increase in kittens being left in dumpsters and recycling bins over the last few months.

The county agency put out a passionate plea on social media, reminding people that help is available and there's no need for animals to die unnecessarily.

"WE ARE HERE TO HELP! There is no reason anyone should feel the need to leave an unwanted animal anywhere in this county to perish," SBCAS said on Facebook.

SBCAS is different from many municipal shelters in that the shelter is able to care for very young animals through its foster program. This includes bottle feeding and medical support for dogs and cats under eight weeks old.

"Thankfully due to the care of our vet staff and some very dedicated volunteers we have been able to save more of these abandoned kittens who made their way to us than we have lost."

If you or someone you know has an unwanted litter in Santa Barbara County you are urged to contact the SBCAS shelters.

Santa Maria: 805-934-6119 ext. 7

Lompoc: 805-737-7755

Santa Barbara: 805-681-5285

Business hours are between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., but you can also leave a message and a worker or volunteer will get back to you as soon as possible.

If you find an abandoned sick or injured animal or an animal needing immediate help you should call local law enforcement who will dispatch animal control officers.

SBCAS also reminds pet owners that there are affordable resources to get your pet spayed or neutered. Reach out to C.A.R.E.4 Paws for more information.