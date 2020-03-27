Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo has a new addition.
The zoo welcomed a brand new baby giraffe calf on Friday.
The healthy calf was born to mother Adia at 12:26 p.m. in the zoo's giraffe barn.
The Santa Barbara Zoo says the calf appears to be healthy and will receive its first health exam on Saturday. That health exam will help reveal the calf's sex, height and weight.
The zoo will release more information about the calf following the health exam.
Comments