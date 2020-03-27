Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo has a new addition.

The zoo welcomed a brand new baby giraffe calf on Friday.

The healthy calf was born to mother Adia at 12:26 p.m. in the zoo's giraffe barn.

BABY ALERT! We've got a giraffe calf! Adia gave birth at 12:26 PM this afternoon in the Zoo's giraffe barn. Vet staff report mom and baby appear to be healthy and doing well! Do you think it's a boy or a girl? Stay tuned for more details on our newest arrival! pic.twitter.com/ksNDgIIg4y — Santa Barbara Zoo (@SantaBarbaraZoo) March 27, 2020

The Santa Barbara Zoo says the calf appears to be healthy and will receive its first health exam on Saturday. That health exam will help reveal the calf's sex, height and weight.

The zoo will release more information about the calf following the health exam.