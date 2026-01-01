Santa Barbara Runs Into the New Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Runners are kicking off the new year with a long-standing Santa Barbara tradition along the waterfront.

Hundreds of runners and walkers turned out for the annual Resolution Run on New Year’s Day.

The event features 5K and 10K races along the coastal path, open to all ages and abilities.

Organizers say the run is about starting the year healthy while celebrating community.

"It feels great because I’m with my dad and my dad … we love like running stuff you need to introduce me to like running like," said runner Nikolas Ray of Santa Maria.

"I guess I might’ve even gotten first in my age group, so I’m really happy. Great way to start the new year," said runner Kirstin Candy-McFarland of Santa Barbara.

The Resolution Run continues to be a popular New Year’s Day tradition along Santa Barbara’s scenic coastline.