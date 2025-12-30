La Casa de Maria Reopens With Interfaith Celebration in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - A beloved Montecito retreat center is reopening its doors and renewing its role in the community. La Casa de Maria has officially reopened following years of closure caused by the Thomas Fire, devastating mudslides, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening marks a new chapter for the historic center, with a renewed mission centered on interfaith connection, reflection, and healing. Leaders say La Casa de Maria will offer programs and retreats open to people of all faith traditions, creating space for dialogue, contemplation, and shared spiritual growth.

Organizers hope the center will once again serve as a hub for unity and purpose, bringing together the Santa Barbara community through inclusive gatherings and reflective programming.