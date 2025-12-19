Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Honors Lives on the Longest Night

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI
By
New
Published 1:14 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara County will gather on December 21 for the annual Longest Night Memorial, honoring people who died while experiencing homelessness.

The interfaith vigil, hosted by SB ACT, marks Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, observed each year on the longest night of the year. Community members will come together to reflect, remember, and speak the names of those lost.

The vigil begins at 5:15 p.m. under the Anacapa Street arch at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, where attendees are invited to share names to be included in this year’s remembrance.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

