Santa Barbara Honors Lives on the Longest Night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara County will gather on December 21 for the annual Longest Night Memorial, honoring people who died while experiencing homelessness.

The interfaith vigil, hosted by SB ACT, marks Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, observed each year on the longest night of the year. Community members will come together to reflect, remember, and speak the names of those lost.

The vigil begins at 5:15 p.m. under the Anacapa Street arch at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, where attendees are invited to share names to be included in this year’s remembrance.