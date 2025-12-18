Paseo Nuevo Turns Holiday Shopping Into Wish-Making Magic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Holiday shopping at Paseo Nuevo is taking on new meaning this season.

The downtown Santa Barbara mall is partnering with Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley as its featured nonprofit for the 2025 holidays.

The collaboration grew out of a powerful moment earlier this year, when Paseo Nuevo hosted a shopping spree wish for a local child whose dream was to be “the best dressed at school.”

That experience sparked a deeper partnership centered on creating joy and lasting memories for children facing critical illnesses.

“People can come in, write letters to Santa Claus, make donations, write letters to children at Make-A-Wish, and just be supportive for them going forward,” said Jesse Flitt, Paseo Nuevo’s general manager.

Shoppers can take part by visiting Paseo Nuevo’s Peppermint Parlor, open on weekends through December 24, where guests can support future wishes—making this weekend the final opportunity to join in the holiday giving.