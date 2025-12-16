Humane Society Partners With Ventura Housing to Keep Pets With Residents

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Humane Society is partnering with Ventura Housing to help residents keep their pets as they transition out of homelessness, removing a common barrier that often forces people to choose between housing and their animals.

Through the partnership, Humane Society veterinary teams visit Ventura Housing developments quarterly to provide free or low-cost veterinary services.

The program is supported by a Ventura County Community Foundation grant and is designed to make routine pet care accessible for residents who may otherwise struggle to afford it.

The partnership currently serves eight Ventura Housing communities: Chapel Lane, Westview Village, Valentine Road Apartments, El Portal, Gregory Gardens, Vista Del Mar Commons, Willett Ranch, and Buena Vida.

Advocates say programs like this address a significant need.

Studies estimate that 5 to 10 percent of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. have a dog or cat, and surveys show many avoid shelters because pets are not allowed.

Research has also found that forced separation from pets can cause deep emotional distress, particularly for people already facing trauma and instability.

Ventura Housing says keeping people and pets together strengthens stability, emotional well-being, and community connections—helping residents rebuild their lives without leaving behind the companions who supported them through their hardest moments.