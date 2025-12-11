South Coast tradition brings holiday spirit to Friendship Center in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - A beloved South Coast tradition brought smiles and holiday spirit to Montecito this morning.

Members, families, and caregivers gathered at the Friendship Center for its annual Jolly Holiday Breakfast.

The event transformed the center into a festive space filled with music, decorations, and shared meals.

Organizers say the breakfast is about more than food — it’s about connection and feeling at home during the holidays.

For many, the celebration offers a reminder that community and togetherness are at the heart of the season.