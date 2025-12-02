Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Ice in Paradise Joins Giving Tuesday to Support Community Ice Sports in Goleta

KEYT
By
Published 11:23 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Ice in Paradise, the popular local ice rink celebrating its 10th anniversary, is participating in Giving Tuesday to support ice sports for the community.

For a decade, the rink has offered a place for families, youth athletes, and recreational skaters to enjoy ice skating, hockey, and figure skating in a welcoming environment.

The Giving Tuesday campaign aims to raise funds to ensure that ice sports remain accessible to everyone, including underprivileged youth who may not otherwise have the opportunity to skate.

Organizers say contributions will help cover equipment costs, program scholarships, and facility maintenance, keeping the rink a vibrant community hub.

The rink encourages the public to visit their website or social media pages to learn how to donate and support programs that promote health, teamwork, and fun on the ice.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.