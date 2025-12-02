Ice in Paradise Joins Giving Tuesday to Support Community Ice Sports in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Ice in Paradise, the popular local ice rink celebrating its 10th anniversary, is participating in Giving Tuesday to support ice sports for the community.

For a decade, the rink has offered a place for families, youth athletes, and recreational skaters to enjoy ice skating, hockey, and figure skating in a welcoming environment.

The Giving Tuesday campaign aims to raise funds to ensure that ice sports remain accessible to everyone, including underprivileged youth who may not otherwise have the opportunity to skate.

Organizers say contributions will help cover equipment costs, program scholarships, and facility maintenance, keeping the rink a vibrant community hub.

The rink encourages the public to visit their website or social media pages to learn how to donate and support programs that promote health, teamwork, and fun on the ice.