AIDS/LifeCycle riders spend final night in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif-The AIDS / LifeCycle ride came to a close on Saturday in Santa Monica.

Riders spent their final night at San BuenaVentura State Beach.

That's where they were greeted by people in costumes included two people dressed as characters from Wicked.

Hundreds of riders stayed in tents.

Although some treated themselves to nearby hotels.

This was their final 545 mile ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Organizers said on their website that the event is not financially sustainable due to skyrocketing production costs.

A Colorado mother and son, with some local roots, described it as bittersweet.

"I spent half the day in my head thinking about how happy i was to be part of the ride and all the times I have done it in the past and kind of sad about the fact that i am not coming back," said Keith Mitchell.

"It was beautiful, the whole scenery all the down along the ocean and doing this with my son for the last time that we will be able to," said Kathie Mitchell, who has relatives along the coast.

One of the longtime riders turned Bus Liaison felt the emotion of the final leg.

"It's been an amazing 30 years i am one of the people that started back in '94 and have been here for every ride and it is kind of sad that it is ending maybe more than a little bit sad,"said Tom Smith, Jr.

Smith said the 7 day ride has raised more than $300 million over the decades.

He said it has also reduced the stigma surrounding the community and people in need of care.

After some rest and relaxation on Friday night, the cyclists rode through Thousand Oaks to the Santa Monica finish line and celebration.