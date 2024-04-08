Lights heat up for the 2024 Santa Barbara Bowl season with top touring acts coming through

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Bowl is filling up the calendar with some of the top touring shows in the country, in a season that begins this week.

Saturday was the traditional Westmont Spring Sing show.

This Wednesday, the season kicks off with Social Distortion and Bad Religion. Later this month, Willie Nelson and family will bring the iconic country music legend to the stage.

The rest of the season is coming into focus with many shows still to be announced. Already on the calendar are Natalie Merchant, Kings of Leon, Elvis Costello with Daryl Hall and Trombone Shorty and Orleans. Standup comedy makes its way to the stage too, with Chelsea Handler and Bert Kreischer.

The 2023 season had a major surprise with the mid summer announcement of the Foo Fighters, one of the biggest drawing bands in the world.

The bowl seats about 4500 for most shows, but when the front "pit" area is without chairs for some shows it can handle close to 5000.

The venue has about 30 shows a year, with a curfew of 10 p.m. and a sound limit as part of a long standing permit agreement and a courtesy to the neighborhood where it sits on the lower Riviera off Milpas Street.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Bowl.