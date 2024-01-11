Santa Maria Valley restaurants offering diners special deals during annual month-long promotion

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A popular annual promotion is set to cook up restaurant sales in the Santa Maria Valley beginning tomorrow.

"2024 Dine Out Santa Maria Style & Craft Cocktail Contest," a month-long event featuring several local restaurants, is taking place from January 13-February 11, 2024.

As is customary, participating restaurants are offering special menu items and deals with a price matching the current year.

Customers who take part can purchase these special deals for a price this year of $20.24.

The yearly promotion is coordinated by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber and is held to help boost sales for restaurants during a time that is typically the slowest of the year.

In addition to the Dine Out promotion, the Chamber is also once again hosting its Craft Cocktail Contest for the fifth straight year.

Several of the participating restaurants in the Dine Out promotion have come up with specially crafted cocktails that are meant to represent the area's history and culture.

At the conclusion of the promotion, the public will have an opportunity to vote on the cocktail they feel is their favorite.

For more information about 2024 Dine Out Santa Maria Style & Craft Cocktail Contest, click here.