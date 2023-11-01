Skip to Content
Businesses boosted their Halloween fun with employee coordinated events

today at 9:44 am
Published 9:41 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some businesses put out some extra spirit for Halloween with decorations and themes curated by their employees.

The Santa Barbara Downtown Association held a contest but those who weren't in it also came up with clever and attention getting displays.

The overall winner was the Wildcat Lounge, followed by Whiskey Richards and the Red Piano.

On Halloween, the American Riviera Bank changed its lobby with a Roaring 20's theme, and the prohibition era look.

The employees all came to work in costumes from that era 100 years ago.

(Note: this story has two videos to view.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12.

