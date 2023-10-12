Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responding to vegetation fire south of Pozo inside the Los Padres direct protection area

today at 1:45 pm
Published 2:20 pm

POZO, Calif. – Los Padres National Forest fire crews are responding to a 130-acre vegetation fire along Avenales Ranch Road.

According to Los Padres National Forest, the use of dozer containment lines have mitigated the risk for six nearby structures on private property that fall within the Los Padres protection zone.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation detail Los Padres National Forest.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

