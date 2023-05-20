Skip to Content
California Strawberry Festival celebrates the top cash crop at Ventura County Fairgrounds

The jam-packed California Strawberry Festival kicks off at new Ventura County Fairgrounds location

VENTURA, Calif.-It's a tradition for the Oxnard High School Yellowjackets marching band to welcome people to the California Strawberry Festival, but this year they did it in a new location.

Festival organizers said they move the two-day event from Strawberry Field at Oxnard College to the Ventura County Fairgrounds this year due to construction projects on the campus.

Strawberry festival fans jammed local roads to get there on opening day.

The festival is a celebration of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties number one cash crop.

Despite rain and flooding that made it difficult for growers, strawberry prices at the festival have not soared.

Mair Cato of Nakamura Farms said they were selling flats.

"Half flat is $15, a full flat is $30, and it's the Frontera variety from Nakamura farms," said Cato.

People who love strawberries wait until the end of the day berries to take home.

Love inspired the winning poster artist Kimberley Duran from Santa Ana.

"I was inspired by the the people who pick the strawberries," said Duran, " So like the colorful hands of all the different Strawberry pickers."

At the California Strawberry Festival visitors can wash down strawberry inspired dishes with strawberry beer and for desert they can build their own strawberry shortcakes.

Magaly Hernandez of Gem Pack said growers in Oxnard are proud.

"They're really sweet because they make them grow in Oxnard. "

The festival got its start in Oxnard.

Local bands play on the Dr. Kato stage named after the late dentist who started the festival with friend in the Channel Islands Harbor.

It moved to Oxnard College to handle the crowds.

Some people hopes it moved back.

The festival continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information visit https://castrawberryfestival.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

