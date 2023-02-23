Frigid weather pattern arrives on schedule with snow, hail, and sub-freezing temperatures

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The very unusual sight of snow across the hills above Goleta and Santa Barbara greeted residents this morning as a storm moved in with a low and cold pattern.

Overnight lows hit the low 30 degrees in many areas.



The National Weather Service says it will be more intense over the next 48 hours with impacts not seen here for years.

Already hails and rain has come through in the last 24 hours.



Snow levels below 1500 feet and dangerous road conditions are expected.



The pattern has been in the forecast for days and it is setting up as predicted. The route will be parrallel to the coast until Satuday and then turn inland.



With heavier snow up at the Grapevine on Interstate 5 between Bakersfield and Los Angeles, the freeway will likely be closed for an exended period. That will reroute the traffic, including 18-wheelers, up through Highway 101 on the Central Coast. It will be added congestion in areas such as Carpinteria and Gaviota where construction has restricted travel.



The early signs of this system included strong winds that have brought down trees including two giant ones at Shoreline Park. Santa Barbara City Parks Department Forestry crews have carved them up, in what was a large-scale operation. Many residents gathered to watch the work and see the giant Eucalyptus trees on their side.



The power punch for this storm will be Friday evening through Saturday morning. The dynamics will include a solid depivery of rain with intensities forecasted to be up to .75 inches an hour at times.

Driving and marine advisories are out and those in the elements are getting a serious warning up front.

Sunshine returns Sunday with improved conditions.



(More detials, video and photos will be added here later today)