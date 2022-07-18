Skip to Content
Donations help 200 United Boys & Girls club kids pick up Deckers Brand shoes

200 kids have new footwear through donations from the Magoo's Shoes program in Santa Barbara County.
John Palminteri
GOLETA, Calif. - Slipping out of their current shoes and sliding into a brand new pair of shoes from a Deckers display wall, put smiles on the faces of 200 Santa Barbara County kids Monday.

They were all chosen through the United Boys & Girls club of Santa Barbara County and come from Lompoc to Carpinteria to participate in the charity called Magoo's Shoes. Deckers drops the price by 50 percent and donations cover the rest of the cost.

This year 200 kids with financial needs, were able to pick out shoes.

Some were in stock and others will be ordered and delivered to their clubs.

The program began more than 10 years ago at Washington Elementary school and has expanded to a Boys & Girls Club benefit for the kids in that program.

Organizer Simon Dixon with ideaengineering.com collaborated with MIchael Baker from the United Boys & Girls Club to make the special day possible for the kids.

Sponsors included American Riviera Bank and Montecito Bank and Trust.

For more information go to : Magoo Shoes

