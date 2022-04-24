Community ‘extra step’ awards given out by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Kiwanis club of Santa Barbara has awarded citizens who assisted first responders in an emergency.

The awards were issued at a ceremony with representatives of law enforcement, fire and the District Attorney's office present. Some were asked to speak about the special efforts.

One of the recipients was David Marsango who help the Santa Barbara Police department break into a home on fire to make a rescue.

Officer Adrian Gutierrez read a recap of that incident to those attending the awards ceremony. In it he said,

"based on the fire damage it is believed the trapped resident would have likely perished in the blaze if Mr Marsango had not assisted the officers. Mr. Marsango put his own life at risk to assist a stranger from a burning home."

Another recipient also helped at the scene of a near-fatal fire by entering a burning building with a rescue team.

Two others helped Sheriff's deputies at the scene of a vehicle crash with a wounded victim when a life was on the line.

The awards are determined each year based on nominations by first responders.