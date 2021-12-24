Santa Barbara Mission brings back the choir and brass for Christmas mass

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Mission is returning its choir along with brass musicians to services for Christmas.

Last year, with COVID-19 restrictions, the Christmas mass was online and the midnight mass was outside.

This year, the mission will have a brass quintet and the schola professional choir for mass on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. and again at the midnight mass.

The brass and regular choir will be performing for the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Christmas day masses.

The organ and cantor will perform for the 7:30 a.m. mass.

For further information, visit the Santa Barbara Mission website.