UC Santa Barbara students to hold graduation celebration in recreated Minecraft campus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Some UC Santa Barbara students plan to hold graduation celebration events on Sunday using their recreated campus on Minecraft.

The event will include a ceremony, stage and other events.

They began constructing the sea-side campus about three months ago when students began remote learning.

Charles Neumann, who graduated from UCSB earlier this month, came up with the idea and it quickly gained support after he posted about it on Facebook. He said the virtual space helps keep the campus community together.

"The reason why we started building the campus was because that's what people really wanted to do to be productive," Neumann said.

The virtual campus includeslandmarks like the UCen, Storke Tower and the university library. It is built at a scale of 1 block to 1 meter.

"If you go on the server as a minecraft player, it kind of feels like you're actually walking on campus," Neumann said. "We actually implemented Gooogle Earth in order to not only get the accurate dimensions, but also figure out what the buildings look like."

Other students went on campus to take pictures of the buildings to build different parts of the campus.

UCSB student Troy Sambajon said he helped build the Arbor and Girvetz Hall.

"I contributed around 3 hours. I did it because it was a fun way that my friends and I could hang out and do something together!" Sambajon said.

Neusmann said 700 - 750 people unique players have logged onto the UCSB Minecraft server since it was created.

"We tried to put in many Easter eggs to kind of reflect the life at UCSB," Neumann said. "For expample, every year, there is a bird near the UCen or University Center that always harasses people, poking them then flys away."

Students who created the campus decided to tag parrots as UCen birds in Minecraft.

The virtual space could be used to hold events in the future, Newumann said. He hopes it will keep the campus community together since many classes will be held online during the fall quarter. He said he’s heard of prospective students using the map to familiarize themselves with the campus.

He said they plan to recreate Isla Vista buildings after they are done with the campus. The UCSB/Isla Vista Community Minecraft Server now has 500 members on Facebook .