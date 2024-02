Retiran del mercado quesos, yogures y productos lácteos: esta es la lista completa de los productos relacionados con el brote de listeria en EE.UU.

SaveMart: Chicken Street Taco Kit The Perfect Bite Co: Mexican Style Street Corn Bites Stater Bros: Chicken Street Taco Kit Fresh Express: Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Kit, Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market, Lucky: Chicken Taco Kits and Meals Dole, Marketside, President’s Choice: Salad kits Fresh and Ready, Sprig and Sprout, Jack and Olive: Torta sandwiches Marketside: Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit Marketside: Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Bright Farms: Bright Farms Southwest Chipotle Crunch Kit salad kit Trader Joe’s: Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Cilantro Salad Dressing, Elote Chopped Salad Kit, Southwest Salad Marketside, Ready Pac Bistro: Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, Fresh Mex Chopped Kit, Queso Crunch Salad Kit Rojo’s: Black Bean 6 Layer Dip Don Pancho, HEB, Trader Joe’s: Cilantro Lime Crema, Everything Sauce Fiesta, Cilantro Cotija dressing, Poblano Caesar dressing, Cilantro Dressing, Street Taco Express Meal Kit

