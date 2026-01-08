Federal agents involved in Portland shooting of man, woman

Ryan Shiner

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two people have been injured in a shooting in Portland, Oregon, that involved Customs and Border Patrol agents, the FBI’s Portland office announced in a Thursday evening social media post.

The FBI office wrote that its agency is investigating an agent who was involved in the shooting near the 10000 block of Main Street in Portland. The shooting occurred at 2:15 p.m. local time, or 4:15 p.m. central time. The FBI has since deleted the tweet.

ABC News reported that two people were shot “by federal agents.” Public media in Portland reported that a City Council session was interrupted for a security concern. The meeting’s interruption can be found on the city’s YouTube page.

A City Councilman in Portland wrote on Blue Sky that “Everyone is okay at City Hall right now. More will be shared asap.”

The City of Portland shared on its social media that a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds and that their conditions are currently unknown. Local police were not involved in the shooting and officers used a tourniquet. Both people were brought to a hospital.

“Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents,” the post says.

The shooting comes a day after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests have occurred throughout the country since Wednesday’s shooting.

“We are still in the early stages of this incident,” Portland Police Chief Bob Day was quoted in the city’s release. “We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more.”

Check back for updates.

Click here to follow the original article.