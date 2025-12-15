Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead in LA home days before Plaza Theatre appearance

Athena Jreij

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KESQ) – Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, are dead after an apparent homicide in their Brentwood home Sunday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Reiner’s home Sunday after a family member discovered the couple dead with multiple stab wounds.

LAPD homicide detectives are now investigating the scene as an apparent homicide.

A spokesperson for the family said in a statement, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the spokesperson said in a statement.”

The news comes just days before Reiner was set to appear at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre on Tuesday, December 16 to discuss his film career and book, “A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever: The Story of Spinal Tap.”

Reiner was 78-years-old and his wife, Michele, was 68.

Reiner’s work included “The Princess Bride” and “A Few Good Men.” His breakout role was as Archie Bunker’s son-in-law on TV’s “All in the Family.”

