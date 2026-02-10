San Marcos Students Walk Out Against ICE

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Around 10:40am Tuesday morning, students from San Marcos High School organized a planned walkout, protesting federal immigration policies and actions.

The peaceful protest took place on various streets in Goleta. Students held signs and waved both American and Latin American flags in solidarity with the immigrant community.

The students were supported by teachers and staff who says they have a right to stand up for what they believe in. In a statement, Principal Dare Holdren said:

"While we believe the best place for students is in the classroom, we do support our students in making their voices heard and participating in their local community in a variety of ways. We encourage students to research issues, ask questions, and engage in both local and global issues that are important to them as they learn to become informed and productive citizens."

The high school says teachers remained on-campus teaching and supervising the students who chose to remain in class.

"Our staff’s primary responsibility will be to ensure the safety of all students, both on and off campus," said Principal Holdren.

