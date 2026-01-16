San Luis Obispo County DA Advises Compliance With ICE

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow sent out a press release and social media announcements yesterday in response to calls for “ICE-Free Zones” across the nation.

For example, in Los Angeles, county supervisor Lindsey Horvath is spearheading ordinances to restrict immigration enforcement agents from using property controlled by local agencies.

SLO county D.A. Dan Dow says an ICE-Free Zone is merely symbolic rhetoric and that state, county, and city law enforcement does not override federal law.

Dow emphasizes that immigration law is governed by the federal administration out of Washington D.C., and that state, county and local law enforcement agencies are subject to the authority of federal agencies.

He acknowledges a great deal of confusion people have about how U.S. immigration law works, since administrations for decades past have largely ignored the law, leaving illegal pathways into the country wide open.

The District Attorney does specify that the Constitution protects free speech, the airing of grievances, and peaceable assembly.

He says a peaceable assembly, however, can easily and quickly be considered crossing the line into violence if federal officers are being impeded in their duties.

Dow encourages everyone to comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, and to give them the space to do their jobs.

