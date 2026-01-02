Central Coast Leaders Demand Greater Transparency From ICE After Arrest Surge

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Nearly 150 members of Santa Barbara county’s communities – including about 85 residents of Santa Maria – were reported earlier this week as having been apprehended by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Leaders say that number continues to increase on a daily basis, raising more alarm bells in the community.

Advocates say many of the people apprehended by ICE since December 27th didn’t know their immigration status was in question, had no criminal records, and no warrants were issued for their arrests.

Senator Monique Limon, Santa Maria City Councilwoman Gloria Soto, Immigrant Legal Defense Attorney Maria Salguero, and others impacted by these apprehensions spoke at a press conference Friday morning in front of the local ICE office in Santa Maria.

They are demanding greater transparency and better protections for families who are allowed to live in the U.S. amid this concerning surge of activity.

