New State Laws Bolster Santa Maria’s Student Protection Policies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – In March of this year, the nation saw a significant increase in activity from the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

In response, Santa Barbara county, city, and school district administrators all doubled down on their policies of protecting all students.

These policies are indiscriminate and transcend any student’s immigration status or that of anyone in their families.

ICE’s official policy is that they do not conduct their activities at any schools, designating them as sensitive areas requiring multiple layers of authorization.

Activities outside of school bounds, but near school properties nonetheless have increased anxieties, causing many parents to allow their children to stay home from school.

In September, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 98 and Assembly Bill 49, bolstering student protection policies, backing schools by state legislation.

AB 49 requires immigration enforcement officers to possess judicial warrants and valid identification, and it prohibits disclosure of any student records by any agency or its personnel.

SB 98 requires schools to send notifications to their communities any time immigration enforcement is on campus, and it restricts where enforcement officers are allowed to go.

