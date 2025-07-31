Santa Barbara City Council Holds Special Meeting on Immigration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara city leaders will hold a special meeting on immigration enforcement.

It takes place Thursday, July 31 at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall.

The meeting comes after a large crowd spoke out during a recent town hall.

Many shared fears about arrests and family separations.

More than 600 immigration-related arrests have happened on the Central Coast in the last six months. Other cities like Goleta and Carpinteria have also held emergency meetings.

Immigrant advocates are asking the city to take action.

Ideas include more support for legal help, mental health services, and alerts when ICE is in the area.

The public can attend the meeting in person, join on Zoom, or send comments by email to Clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

https://www.youtube.com/live/3i1kOlpj8Rk?si=a3lk-9-xp3TxtUYL

