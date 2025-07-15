Emergency Town Hall called in wake of immigration enforcement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- A Santa Barbara Police dog named Roz sniffed the Franklin Neighborhood Center grounds while City TV crews tested audio visual equipment for Tuesday's Emergency Town Hall.

They want to make sure the meeting grounds are safe before members of the public arrived.

The meeting is being co-hosted by the 805 Immigration Coalition that filled a table with bilingual flyers.

One flyer explains that people don't need to open their doors or car doors, although in recent weeks Enforcement (ERO) officers broke a car window and took someone in the Smart & Final parking lot in Carpinteria.

Aja Forner said a driver was racially profiled yesterday. Forner said the driver on Ogan Rd. was asked for papers and when he proved he was a citizen, agents followed him for another 8 minutes before driving away.

An Oxnard man said a similar thing happened to his father a few weeks ago.

Santa Barbara City Council members Oscar Gutierrez and Kristen Sneddon called for an Emergency Town Hall on social meeting following an ICE raid at Glass House Farms in Carpinteria and Camarillo July 10.

The enforcement resulted in more than 300 being taken to detention facilities.

They also found teens who appeared to be working at the Carpinteria location, although Glass House denies the company hires minors.

Most were taken to an exiting U.S. Customs office on Cortez Circle in Camarillo before being taken to downtown Los Angeles.

Attorney Andrea Anaya is working with 5 clients following recent raids.

She met with them on Monday in Los Angeles.

She shared concerns about their U.S. born children wondering why their parents didn't come home.

Your News Channel will have more on the town hall tonight.

