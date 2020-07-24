Cox offers two months of free internet service for qualifying families before school

Home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With fall semester fast approaching, and many schools opting for virtual learning during the pandemic, Cox Communications is offering two free months of internet service to qualifying local families.

Sign-ups for the service are between July 21 and September 30.

Cox said qualifying customers will receive Connect2Compete, their low-cost internet, remote desktop and phone support, and free technical support. The service will cost $9.95 per month after the first two months are up.

In order to qualify, customers must be new to Cox, have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home, and be a participant in at least one of these programs: The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP, or Public Housing.

“As distance learning has become the new normal for families and schools in our community, we’re helping to bridge the digital divide through our Connect2Compete program,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, market vice president for Cox Communications in Santa Barbara. “We’re focused on removing barriers to help our local students succeed in this environment.”

This is the second time during the pandemic that Cox has offered temporary free internet to students' families. They previously offered free internet in March when schools first began transitioning to online classes.

Other benefits Cox is offering to qualifying customers include:

Easy referral for discounted, refurbished equipment through PCs for People

Student and family access to the Cox Digital Academy, which provides computer literacy training and educational resources for students

Free WiFi modem rental

Access to over three million Cox Hotspots nationwide

For more information, you can visit www.cox.com.