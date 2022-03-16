Fourth COVID19 vaccine dose available to some

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some people are anxious to get a fourth COVID19 booster or vaccine, while others would rather not.

And some CEO's are giving mixed messages about the necessity.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics CEO Dr. Charles Fenzi said, "I understand the CEO of Pfizer suggests everyone needs a fourth shot, but the CEO of Moderna says not everybody needs a fourth shot."

But Dr. Fenzi said people with weakened immune systems are already able to get a fourth jab.

"People who are immunocompromised, or the elderly may need a fourth shot."

But Dr. Fenzi who plans to retire this year said the word elderly hasn't been clearly defined.

"That is still to be defined, what that means, over 50, over 65, my age, (laughter) we don’t know, but maybe that would be the folks that need to have an extra shot.

He said some people have already been authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration to get the fourth shot.

"Certainly people who are immunocompromised down to age 12 should have a fourth shot. The recommendation is to have a fourth shot."

Adora Woznick, who is visiting Santa Barbara on a road trip, said she will welcome a fourth shot when she is eligible.

Local business owner Sandy DeRousse said she her family physician said it wasn't necessary but she said she would be willing to get the shot if it is recommended annually.

Dr. Fenzi believes that is likely to happen in the Fall.

"What I am hearing from the experts is that this will become an annual event that we will have a shot for COVID so that may be the fourth shot for people who are the general public,” said Dr. Fenzi.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic patients are asking questions about it.

"I have had people say to me do we need a fourth shot? and I am just saying to them probably not, but it will probably be recommended in the Fall just like a flu shot it."

Vaccine makers including Moderna are already working on ways to combine the Flu with an MRNA COVID vaccine.

Scientists have said Messenger ribonucleic acid vaccines do not interact with DNA. Instead they make protein that supports an immune response.

Dr. Fenzi said we have to remember the pandemic is still going on.

He updates his staff daily and today he informed them that Great Britain has another surge probably due to the new Omicron BA2 variant.

He said there are also spikes in Russia and China and he suspects cases are rising in Ukraine where health care workers have been injured in the war that began during the Russian invasion February 24.

The United States had an Omicron BA1 surge before preventative measures were rolled back.

Dr. Fenzi wants to remind patients that people who are fully vaccinated and those how have had a booster are better protected and less likely to be hospitalized or die from the coronavirus.

People can log onto their local pharmacy website to see if they are eligible for another shot.

We will have more on the fourth shot discussions tonight on the news.