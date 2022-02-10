Ventura County joins Central Coast counties in lifting indoor mask mandate next week

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Public Health announced Thursday afternoon that it will join Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties in lifting the indoor mask mandate next week on Feb. 16, 2022.

"The mask order is being lifted because the COVID-19 situation has changed thanks to effective vaccines,

effective treatments and a variant that causes less severe disease," said Dr. Robert Levin, Ventura County Public Health Officer. "I still highly recommend that all community members wear masks indoors because there is strong evidence that masks, especially high-quality masks, protect both the wearer and those around them."

County Public Health said that the State order continues to require masking in indoor public places for those who are not vaccinated and for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in healthcare facilities, schools, childcare settings, homeless shelters, emergency shelters, corrections, long-term care facilities and public transit.

According to the county, workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA.

Under the California Department of Public Health's officer order, masks are still required – regardless of vaccination status – indoors in K-12 school settings, shelters and childcare.

However, Ventura County said California Public Health has indicated that adjustments to the State’s policies will be shared in the coming weeks.

"As the mandate is lifted it is still incumbent on all of us to continue to take appropriate precautions to protect

further spread of the virus. COVID continues to cause serious disease and death," added Doctor Levin. "If you

are not vaccinated or have not received a booster, getting the shot right away is the best thing you can do to

protect yourself, your family and community from COVID."