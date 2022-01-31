County Public Health extends indoor mask mandate
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has extended its mask mandate.
County Public Health announced the order will be effective from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, through to 5 p.m. March 3.
This Health Officer Order requires all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in all indoor settings with limited exceptions.
Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 community transmission level is still categorized as “high” by the CDC.
