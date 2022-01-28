Goleta extends closure of in-person services
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Goleta announced it will extend the temporary closure of in-person city services through the month of February.
This includes the closure of City Hall reception and public counters.
The city said it expects to reopen services on March 1.
The closures that started on Jan. 7, 2022, and will now continue through February include:
- City Hall reception is closed to the public. Our receptionist and staff members can still be contacted via phone or email during business hours.
- To contact reception, please call (805) 961-7500 or access the City Assist online citizen service request system.
- Planning and Building Counters are closed to in-person service. Permit applications may be submitted electronically through the City’s Permit Tracking System Public Portal. Staff can be reached at:
- Planning: 805-9617543; planningcounter@cityofgoleta.org
- Building: 805-961-7552; buildinggroup@cityofgoleta.org
- Code Compliance: 805-961-7556; City Assist and Public Portal
- Goleta, Solvang and Buellton Libraries will continue sidewalk service. Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Face coverings required.
