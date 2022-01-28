Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Goleta extends closure of in-person services

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Goleta announced it will extend the temporary closure of in-person city services through the month of February.

This includes the closure of City Hall reception and public counters.

The city said it expects to reopen services on March 1.

The closures that started on Jan. 7, 2022, and will now continue through February include:

