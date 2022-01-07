Mask collections may give you fashion options, but now some are simply unreliable

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After nearly two years of collecting and wearing masks, knowing which ones are the most reliable continues to be a question for many people.

Clearly medical officials say the tightly fitted, medical grade, N95, KNp5, and KF94 masks are the best, but so many people have other masks, that felt good, looked good and seemed to do the job just the same.

Now, the very aggressive Omicron variant might be defeating those mask designs and infecting people with the coronavirus. At least that's the latest message.

With that, a pile of fashionable masks may not get much use under the circumstances. Even those with your company logo, of that shows support for your favorite sports team.

It's not just for your protection, but for the protection of others.

Some options also include wearing two masks or mask with an insert inside the mouth and nose area for adding thickness and covering.

For more information go to: California Department of Health Mask Requirements