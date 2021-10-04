COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Barbara County Jail begins to recede

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says more progress is being made when it comes to containing the COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

As of Monday, the number of active cases is down to single digits – with five remaining.

There have been 90 cases so far during this particular outbreak, which started in August.

Last week, the total number of active cases was 26.

84 inmates and staffers have since recovered. One inmate was released from custody.

Vaccination numbers at the jail have been an issue throughout the pandemic. Only 35% of the current inmate population was fully vaccinated as of last week. 62% of the jail’s staff members are fully vaccinated.

The California Department of Public Health is helping with ongoing COVID-19 testing for inmates.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it is continuing to work with Santa Barbara County Public Health officials and WellPath, the health care company contracted at the jail, to get this current outbreak under control and prevent future outbreaks.