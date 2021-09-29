Sheriff’s office says coronavirus outbreak at Santa Barbara jail slowing down

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says an outbreak of COVID-19 in the county's main jail is beginning to slow down.

According to the sheriff's office, only four new coronavirus cases have been identified among the inmate population since the sheriff's office posted its most recent update on Monday, Sept. 20. The outbreak was first reported on Sept. 18.

These newest cases bring the total number of inmates infected in this particular outbreak to 87. Among those cases, 26 are considered active. 60 inmates have recovered and one more inmate has been released from custody, the sheriff's office says.

COVID-19 vaccines are being offered to inmates at the jail, the sheriff's office said, but as of earlier this month, only 35% of the current inmate population was fully vaccinated. 62% of the jail’s staff members are fully vaccinated.

Inmates are tested when they arrive to the jail and are being housed separately from general population for the first 14 days of their stay, the sheriff's office said. They are tested again before being moved out of quarantine and again if they exhibit any symptoms.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it is continuing to work with Santa Barbara County Public Health officials and WellPath, the health care company contracted at the jail, to mitigate this outbreak.