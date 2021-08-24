SLO County reports 5 new coronavirus deaths, most hospitalizations since January

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported five new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday. These deaths were announced as the county experiences its highest rate of hospitalizations since January.

According to the SLO County Public Health Department, of these five new deaths, one person was in their 50s, two people were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, and another in their 90s.

“My heart goes out to the families who must grapple with this loss, and to those whose loved ones are severely ill in our hospitals,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I fear that we will lose more lives in our community, and I am concerned that increasing COVID-19 cases will affect our health care system's capacity to provide other types of care we count on. I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to get vaccinated so that you are protected from the worst outcomes of COVID-19 — to protect your own health and to protect the health care capacity we all rely on. ”

The deaths are reported as San Luis Obispo County comes to grips with the largest number of hospitalizations since late January 2021 when cases reached pandemic highs.

Currently there are 55 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 16 in the intensive care units.

460 new coronavirus cases were reported since Friday.

Public health officials are urging all residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The vaccines are free, safe and effective, public health says. Residents in San Luis Obispo County who get vaccinated in August will receive $25 gift cards and those who refer them are eligible to win prizes as well.

