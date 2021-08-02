SLO County offering gift cards, referral raffles for vaccinated residents

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo announced it is offering gift cards and referral raffle opportunities to residents who get their COVID-19 vaccine from a SLO County Public Health Clinic or mobile vaccination clinic.

Vaccinated residents will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card for each dose received. Gift cards available will vary by clinic and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Increasing vaccination throughout SLO County is key to ending the pandemic, especially with the spread of the Delta variant,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “These incentives are a prompt to act now to protect yourself and your family with the vaccine. While I hope the gift cards are a helpful motivator, the true value is being protected from the cost and suffering of COVID-19.”

In addition to the gift cards, county public health is also launching a referral raffle to encourage residents to help get their friends and family vaccinated. This includes helping make an appointment, offering a ride to the clinic, going along to offer support and sharing vaccine information.

Those who get vaccinated can enter the person who helped or referred them into a weekly drawing for a gift basket with a $100 value.

“Every vaccine brings us a step closer to ending the pandemic and sparing our loved ones and neighbors from this terrible disease as the Delta variant sweeps through SLO County,” said Dr. Borenstein. “For those who have been waiting, I urge you to make an appointment or walk in and get your vaccine: now is the time.”

The public health department said vaccines continue to be effective against severe reactions to COVID-19, including the Delta Variant. SLO County data shows that, since Jan. 1, 2021, residents who were not fully vaccinated represented 98.5% of COVID-19 cases, 97.5% of hospitalizations and 99.2% of deaths in the county.

To schedule your first or second dose of the COVID vaccine, you can visit a public health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach or San Luis Obispo. Visit myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255 to choose your location,

time and vaccine type, or you can walk in during open vaccine hours.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org.